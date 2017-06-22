Business & Real Estate

June 22, 2017 10:22 PM

Tennessee county denied injunction over school funding

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Tenn.

A judge has denied a Tennessee county a temporary injunction in its lawsuit against a city for reallocating local option sales tax revenue away from the county school system and to the city's general fund.

The Jackson Sun reports that a judge ruled against Madison County on Tuesday as he found no irreparable harm in the City of Jackson's decision. If the county had received the temporary injunction, the city would have had to continue sending its portion of the tax to the Jackson-Madison County School System until a resolution was reached.

The county and city must now enter mediation, but no timetable has been set.

After approving its 2017-2018 fiscal year budget Monday, the county now has to raise $12 million in funding for the school system.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee
See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos