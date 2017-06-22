British Prime Minister Theresa May walks between EU flags as she arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders meet in Brussels on the final day of their two-day summit to focus on ways to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean and how to uphold free trade while preventing dumping on Europe's markets.
British Prime Minister Theresa May walks between EU flags as she arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders meet in Brussels on the final day of their two-day summit to focus on ways to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean and how to uphold free trade while preventing dumping on Europe's markets. Virginia Mayo AP Photo
June 22, 2017

UK seeks to reassure EU citizens they can stay after Brexit

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking to reassure European Union nationals living in her country that their futures will be secure once Britain leaves the EU in 2019.

May told reporters Friday that "no one will have to leave. We won't be seeing families split apart "

She said her government is making a "very fair and very serious offer" to her EU counterparts to guarantee the futures of around 3 million European citizens in Britain.

May is due to publish a report on Monday detailing her plans, but she did explain some elements of it to EU leaders late Thursday.

The issue of the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and more than 1.5 million Britons on the continent is a top priority in Brexit talks.

