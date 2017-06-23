Business & Real Estate

June 23, 2017 2:45 AM

European Central Bank seeks power over key financial sector

The Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany

The European Central Bank is asking for legal powers to oversee how transactions involving financial derivatives are settled — a hot topic in negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union.

The ECB said Friday it has asked EU authorities for "clear legal competence" to regulate clearing of derivatives.

Clearing centers act as intermediaries in the buying and selling of derivatives, which are financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as oil, gold or currency.

Much of the activity in clearing euro-denominated derivatives is located in London and involves thousands of jobs in the financial sector.

The European Commission has proposed that clearing houses considered important to the EU financial system accept regulation from the bloc and if requested move to within the bloc.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee
See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos