Court reverses corruption counts in California city scandal

FILE - In this April 10, 2014, file photo, former Bell assistant city administrator Angela Spaccia appears in court in Los Angeles. An appeals court has reversed five of 11 criminal counts against Spaccia, an official convicted in a scheme that bilked millions of dollars from a small Southern California city, Friday, June 23, 2017. The 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that jurors received erroneous instructions before they convicted former Bell Assistant City Manager Angela Spaccia of misappropriating public funds. Los Angeles Times, Mark Boster, Pool, File AP Photo