Tulane: $2 million gift; energy law expert to New Orleans

Tulane University says a $2 million gift is bringing a European energy law scholar to New Orleans, where he will become founding director of a new Tulane Center for Energy Law and be the first to hold the James McCulloch Chair in Energy Law.
Law school Dean David Meyer says in a news release that Kim Tallus and Sirja-Leena Penttinen will be coming in January, and Penttinen will be the new center's assistant director.
Talus is professor of energy law at both the University of Helsinki and the University of Eastern Finland, where he is a founding co-director of the Center for Climate Change, Energy and Environmental Law. He also has taught at University College London and the Universities of Bonn, Houston, Malta and Sydney.
