Business & Real Estate

June 24, 2017 7:24 AM

Mason poised to become Michigan's economic development chief

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Jeff Mason, the executive director of the state's University Research Corridor, is poised to become chief executive of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced his recommendation this week. An MEDC committee will meet July 11 to consider appointing Mason.

He would replace Steve Arwood, who is leaving after serving as the state's top economic development official for 2½ years. Mason worked at the MEDC from 1999 to 2009 in various roles.

Snyder says Mason is a "natural choice" because he "has a long history of commitment and dedication to improving Michigan's economy and growing jobs."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee
See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos