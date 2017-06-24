Business & Real Estate

June 24, 2017 8:52 AM

Greenbrier Valley Airport receives $550,000 federal grant

The Associated Press
LEWISBURG, W.Va.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport has been awarded a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Republican U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says the money will be used to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, improving safety for passengers and crews.

Airport Director Stephen Snyder thanked federal and state officials for the working to obtain the grant. In his words: "Without funding at the federal and state level, these projects would be impossible."

The airport in Lewisburg serves the Greenbrier, Homestead and Snowshoe Mountain resorts.

