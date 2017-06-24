Business & Real Estate

June 24, 2017 2:28 PM

Clearing the air: Top court will look at hookah tobacco case

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of a Detroit-area man who mixes his own tobacco for water pipes known as hookah.

State investigators accused Samer Shami of manufacturing tobacco without a license. A Wayne County judge threw out the charge, saying blending tobacco isn't the same as making it. But the state appeals court reinstated the charge.

The appeals court said Shami created a new product by putting it in tins and putting his own label, "360," on it.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the months ahead. Among the issues: Whether the definition of "manufacturer" in Michigan law was clear enough to put Shami on notice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee
See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos