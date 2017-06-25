The Latest: Tear gas, checkpoints greet LGBT pride in Turkey

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, Turkish police, one holding a rubber bullet rifle, center, run to disperse participants of a Pride Week march in Istanbul. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons. Emrah Gurel, File AP Photo