June 25, 2017 11:55 AM

Maine governor signs food sovereignty bill into law

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A new law will let Maine towns regulate local food production without requiring state and federal rules.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage recently signed Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson's bill into law. The bill received strong support in the House and Senate.

Democratic Sen. David Miramant called the bill a first step toward promoting local fresh food with minimal processing and shorter distribution.

Several Maine residents say the law will allow them to purchase raw and organic foods from fellow citizens they trust. Dairy manufacturers like Hood opposed the bill and said it was unwise to forego oversight and regulations to ensure consumer safety.

A number of Maine communities have already declared themselves in control of their local food systems as part of a burgeoning national movement.

