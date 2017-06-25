Business & Real Estate

June 25, 2017 2:24 PM

Trump lashes out at Warren, calls her an 'overrated voice'

The Associated Press
BOSTON

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a "hopeless case" and "highly overrated voice."

Trump said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of "hatred" and "anger" that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate's chances of winning the election.

Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.

The Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a "monstrosity" and Trump should "junk it and start over."

Warren says the bill will kick "millions off health insurance."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee
See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos