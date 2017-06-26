Legislature to consider budget but no deal with Christie

New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature is scheduled to consider Republican Gov. Chris Christie's roughly $35.5 billion budget.
Assembly and Senate committees have scheduled hearings Monday on the budget, which must be passed by July 1. But disagreement lingers over Christie's proposal to use surplus funds from the state's largest health insurer to finance opioid treatment.
Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto has said Christie wants his proposal to use $300 million from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's surplus to finance an opioid addiction program to be under consideration during budget talks. But Prieto opposes the plan.
Senate President Steve Sweeney backs legislation that includes adding subscriber-elected members to Horizon's board, in line with Christie's proposal.
The Senate is also considering Christie's legislation to transfer the lottery to the public pension as an asset.
Comments