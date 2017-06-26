Business & Real Estate

June 26, 2017 4:15 PM

Health Secretary touts new proposal in Utah visit

The Associated Press
SANDY, Utah

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price says the Senate Republican health care law bill would give states like Utah more flexibility.

Price was in Sandy on Monday to speak with selected business leaders and tout a health care proposal introduced last week.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2tNZEki ) that Price called President Donald Trump an "incredible leader" who is trying to give states the power to make their own decisions about Medicaid.

About 15-20 protesters stood outside the business where the event was held and chanted, "No cuts to Medicaid." The protesters were not allowed inside to observe the question-and-session with Price.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday that the proposal would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks
'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos