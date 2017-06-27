Premier Li: China can control financial risks as debt rises

FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang listens to questions during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-China summit in Brussels. China's top economic official tried to quell fears surging debt might threaten growth, saying Tuesday, June 27, 2017, financial risks are "generally under control" and Beijing can achieve this year's development targets. Speaking at a meeting of the World Economic Forum in the northeastern city of Dalian, Premier Li also gave a ringing endorsement of free trade and said China will stick to its commitments to fight climate change. Virginia Mayo, File AP Photo