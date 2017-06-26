Business & Real Estate

June 26, 2017 11:25 PM

Mother's tweets of son's hospital bill go viral

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A mother's tweets sharing her son's hospital bill have gone viral as Senate Republicans are working to pass a new health care bill.

Alison Chandra's son suffers from heterotaxy syndrome — a rare genetic disorder that causes organs to form incorrectly or in the wrong place.

Chandra tweeted out a photo of a bill for her son Ethan's recent open heart surgery at Boston Children's Hospital Friday, saying without insurance her family would be paying more than $231,000.

With insurance, the family owed $500.

Chandra writes her son's life is "infinitely precious," and she criticizes the Senate proposal that would allow states to ease standards for insurance requirements, such as inpatient hospital care and prescription drug coverage.

The photo of Ethan's bill has since been retweeted more than 54,000 times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks
'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos