Business & Real Estate

June 27, 2017 2:51 AM

House Democrats plan to roll out property-tax freeze plan

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois House Democrats are planning to roll out their own version of a property tax freeze.

It will be presented Tuesday in the Revenue and Finance Committee.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has insisted that the nation's next-to-highest local property taxes be frozen as part of a budget deal which has eluded the governor and legislative Democrats for two years.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said he's willing to agree to a four-year freeze on property taxes in exchange for a four-year, temporary income tax increase.

Democrats have argued that public schools rely heavily on property taxes because of shortfalls in other state funding.

Lawmakers and Rauner are trying to come to terms on a budget before the fiscal year begins Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks
'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos