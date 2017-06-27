Business & Real Estate

Gambling emerges as hang up in Pennsylvania budget talks

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Tax-averse Republican lawmakers trying to address Pennsylvania's massive budget shortfall are hitting a rough patch over how much more gambling to legalize.

Tuesday is the fourth-to-last day of the fiscal year, and leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities remain behind closed doors discussing spending and revenue plans.

Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman says the House GOP won't sign off on gambling legislation unless it allows slot machine-style video games at thousands of bars, truck stops and liquor license holders.

Supporters say the machines will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the state and local governments. But Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says it'll hurt revenue from the Pennsylvania Lottery and licensed casinos.

The Senate backs a narrower proposal that includes online casino gambling and online lottery play.

