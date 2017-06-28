Business & Real Estate

June 28, 2017 4:41 AM

2 people struck, killed on train tracks in Washington

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two people were killed when they were hit by an Amtrak train that was approaching a station in Washington.

In a news release, Amtrak says a train traveling from Boston and New York was approaching Washington's Union Station around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday when the two people on the tracks were struck. Railroad company CSX confirmed Wednesday that the two people who died were CSX employees.

Amtrak says none of the train's passengers or crew were injured.

In an online statement Wednesday morning, Amtrak says service will be temporarily suspended between Washington and Philadelphia while authorities investigate the incident. Amtrak later said on Twitter that service is expected to be restored by mid-morning.

CSX said the names of the employees are being withheld "out of respect for the privacy of their families."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks
'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos