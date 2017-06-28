Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, answers questions before attending a meeting of the four legislative leaders at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, answers questions before attending a meeting of the four legislative leaders at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The State Journal-Register via AP Ted Schurter
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, answers questions before attending a meeting of the four legislative leaders at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The State Journal-Register via AP Ted Schurter

Business & Real Estate

June 28, 2017 2:52 AM

Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget by Saturday

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois lawmakers are continuing efforts to seal a state budget deal.

House Democrats could call a vote Wednesday on a statewide property tax freeze that would make exceptions for Chicago, distressed school districts and cities trying to pay off long-term debt and make contributions to police and fire pension programs.

The property tax freeze is a long-standing demand of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in exchange for the state's first budget in two years.

Republicans will examine a budget presented to them Tuesday. House Democrats said it's a $36.5 billion outline dependent on $5 billion in increased income taxes. It also cuts spending by $3 billion and boosts education spending by $350 million.

Lawmakers face a deadline of Friday for agreeing to a budget before a new fiscal year begins Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks
'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos