The Latest: Democrats show unity, mock Republicans

10:45 a.m.
Wisconsin Democratic leaders are mocking the rift between legislative Republicans who can't reach a deal on the state budget.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling and Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca told reporters in the Capitol press room Wednesday they enjoy one another's company and get along great. They laughed and slapped each other on the back as they spoke.
Their comments came a day after Republican leaders made separate appearances in the press room to complain about one another.
Barca and Shilling had both come from a meeting with Gov. Scott Walker. Barca, laughing, says Walker told them he thinks the budget can get done in July. Barca says it appears based on the Republican discord an agreement could be weeks, if not months away.
8:09 a.m.
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker are once again set to meet as a deal to pass the state's $76 billion budget remains elusive.
Walker was to meet privately Wednesday with Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Assembly and Senate Republicans were also planning to meet separately behind closed doors in the afternoon to discuss the budget.
Vos and Fitzgerald both voiced frustration with the lack of progress in talks on Tuesday. The biggest area of disagreement is whether to borrow $850 million to pay for roads or to borrow less and raise taxes or fees to make up the difference.
Walker has promised to veto a tax increase and Senate Republicans are siding with him. But Vos says that approach is irresponsible.
