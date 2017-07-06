Home prices are up. See how your neighborhood did in May

Elmhurst and North Oak Park might be the hottest neighborhoods in the Sacramento region.
The median price of homes sold in the 95817 ZIP code increased 38 percent from April to May, the most of any ZIP code that had more than 10 home sales. The median price for the ZIP code was $350,000 in May.
Over the past year, the 95815 ZIP code – home to the North Sacramento and Woodlake neighborhoods – has seen the largest increase in median price among ZIP codes with more than 10 home sales. The median price jumped more than 40 percent in those neighborhoods, from $150,000 to $210,000.
Homes in Sacramento County sold at a record pace in May and commanded the highest prices in a decade according to real estate tracking firm CoreLogic, which tracks prices by ZIP code for single-family detached resale homes.
The median price of a resale single-family home in Sacramento County was $330,000, the highest for a month since May 2007 and 8 percent higher than the same month last year.
The median sales price can change according to monthly increases and decreases in home prices and the types of homes sold.
