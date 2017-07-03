Business & Real Estate

July 03, 2017 4:37 AM

Iran signs $5B gas deal with France's Total, Chinese firm

By NASSER KARIMI Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran has signed a $5 billion agreement with France's Total SA and a Chinese oil company to develop its massive offshore natural gas field, the first such deal with foreign companies since the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Officials signed the agreement in Tehran on Monday. The agreement will see the firms develop a portion of the massive South Pars offshore field, which Iran shares with Qatar.

Total has a 50.1-percent share in the deal. The state-owned China National Petroleum Corp. has 30-percent stake and Iran's Petropars has 19.9 percent.

The deal includes 30 wells and two production units.

Officials anticipate the deal will see gas production increase to nearly 600 million cubic meters from the current 540 million cubic meters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities

Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities 2:05

Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities
What kids can learn at coding camp 0:49

What kids can learn at coding camp
House that Bill Clinton visited three times for sale 0:39

House that Bill Clinton visited three times for sale

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos