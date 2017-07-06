Business & Real Estate

July 06, 2017 10:27 AM

Need a job? Thunder Valley is hiring cooks, security, dealers and more

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln is looking to hire “hundreds” of workers to fill dozens of positions.

Available positions run the gamut: accounting, bakers, cooks, bartenders, clerks, servers, housekeeping, information technology, security, poker dealer and table games dealer to name just a few.

Prospective benefits include paid time off after 90 days, health plans, leadership development training and a 401(k) package.

“This is not just a one-time deal,” said Thunder Valley spokesman Doug Elmets. “This is a continuous effort to attract and retain employees who are looking for a fun and exciting place to work.”

Elmets said Thunder Valley has about 2,500 full- and part-time employees.

For a complete list of available positions and to apply, go to thundervalleyresort.com/careers or visit the resort’s Employment Center at 1200 Athens Ave., in Lincoln. More information also can be obtained by calling the Employment Center at 916-408-8333.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

