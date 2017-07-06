Need a job? Thunder Valley is hiring cooks, security, dealers and more

Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln is looking to hire “hundreds” of workers to fill dozens of positions.
Available positions run the gamut: accounting, bakers, cooks, bartenders, clerks, servers, housekeeping, information technology, security, poker dealer and table games dealer to name just a few.
Prospective benefits include paid time off after 90 days, health plans, leadership development training and a 401(k) package.
“This is not just a one-time deal,” said Thunder Valley spokesman Doug Elmets. “This is a continuous effort to attract and retain employees who are looking for a fun and exciting place to work.”
Elmets said Thunder Valley has about 2,500 full- and part-time employees.
For a complete list of available positions and to apply, go to thundervalleyresort.com/careers or visit the resort’s Employment Center at 1200 Athens Ave., in Lincoln. More information also can be obtained by calling the Employment Center at 916-408-8333.
