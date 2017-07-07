Oregon Legislature adjourns contentious 2017 session

People watch a video after the House of Representatives enacted Sine Die to adjourn the legislative session at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Friday, July 7, 2017. The Oregon Legislature has adjourned the 2017 session that saw the passage of record-funding for schools, a long-term transportation package, gun restrictions, cost-free abortions and health care funding for Medicaid and undocumented immigrants. Statesman-Journal via AP Anna Reed