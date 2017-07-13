See which Sacramento industries grew fastest – and slowest – in the last five years

Looking for a job? You may want to consider entering the personal care and service industry or the construction industry – the fastest growing industries in the Sacramento region and the state between May 2011 and May 2016, according to data from the California Employment Development Department.
In the region, the personal care and service industry grew from 19,710 employees to 33,040 – a 68 percent change. The industry is composed of a wide range of careers, including manicurists, recreation workers and fitness trainers. Statewide, the industry experienced a growth of 47 percent, from 337,720 jobs to 496,500. The fastest growing occupation with over 500 employees within this industry in Sacramento region and California was personal care aides, which grew 245 percent and 227 percent, respectively.
Construction and extraction occupations came in second with 36 percent growth in the Sacramento region, from 29,420 jobs to 39,970. In California, the industry grew 31 percent, from 458,240 jobs to 601,680. The fastest growing job within this industry in the Sacramento region was drywall and ceiling tile installers with a 118 percent increase in jobs, while in California, carpenters topped the list with a 63 percent increase.
The next three fastest growing sectors in the Sacramento region were business and financial operations, production, and transportation and material moving. In California, they were the computer and mathematical occupations, business and financial operations occupations, and food preparation and serving-related occupations.
On the other end of the spectrum, three industries in the Sacramento region shrank between 2011 and 2016. Farming, fishing and forestry occupations contracted by 7 percent, and no jobs within the industry with more than 500 employees grew. But while life, physical and social science occupations shrank by 4 percent, the number of clinical, counseling and school psychologists increased by 70 percent. Similarly, office and administrative support occupations decreased by 3 percent, but the number of court, municipal and license clerks increased by 210 percent.
Additionally, two industries in the Sacramento region experienced virtually zero growth. Legal occupations and health care support occupations both grew by just 0.4 percent.
Just one industry shrank statewide in past five years. Health care support occupations contracted by 5 percent, though the number of massage therapists increased by 67 percent, from 9,660 employees to 16,090. Otherwise, the slowest growing industries were protective service occupations; office and administrative support occupations; life, physical and social science occupations; and architecture and engineering occupations.
Hattie Xu: 916-321-1968, @xu_hattie
Fastest growing jobs in Sacramento region
Each industry’s fastest growing job with more than 500 employees:
Industry
Occupation
May 2011
May 2016
Change
Architecture and engineering occupations
Environmental engineers
520
1,080
107.7%
Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media occupations
Graphic designers
850
950
11.8%
Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations
Landscaping and grounds keeping workers
5,360
7,380
37.7%
Business and financial operations occupations
Management analysts
4,910
18,790
282.7%
Community and social services occupations
Mental health counselors
720
1,290
79.2%
Computer and mathematical occupations
Computer software engineers, systems software
4,400
6,450
46.6%
Construction and extraction occupations
Drywall and ceiling tile installers
890
1,940
118.0%
Education, training and library
Special education teachers, secondary school
510
940
84.3%
Farming, fishing and forestry occupations*
N/A
–
–
–
Food preparation and serving-related occupations
Cooks, short order
610
1,500
145.9%
Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations
Medical records and health information technicians
730
1,790
145.2%
Healthcare support occupations
Medical assistants
4,150
5,310
28.0%
Installation, maintenance and repair occupations
Automotive body and related repairers
590
1,070
81.4%
Legal occupations
Lawyers
4,980
5,170
3.8%
Life, physical and social science occupations
Clinical, counseling and school psychologists
800
1,360
70.0%
Management occupations
Construction managers
1,430
2,040
42.7%
Office and administrative support occupations
Court, municipal and license clerks
620
1,920
209.7%
Personal care and service occupations
Personal and home care aides
3,210
11,08
245.2%
Production occupations
Printing press operators
580
1,090
87.9%
Protective service occupations
Lifeguards, ski patrol and other recreational protective service workers
520
760
46.2%
Sales and occupations
Securities, commodities and financial services sales agents
1,410
2,560
81.6%
Transportation and material moving occupations
Taxi drivers and chauffeurs
570
1,120
96.5%
* No jobs with over 500 employees in the farming, fishing, and forestry industry experienced growth
Source: California Employment Development Department
Comments