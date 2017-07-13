More Videos

Business & Real Estate

See which Sacramento industries grew fastest – and slowest – in the last five years

By Hattie Xu

hxu@sacbee.com

July 13, 2017 3:44 PM

Looking for a job? You may want to consider entering the personal care and service industry or the construction industry – the fastest growing industries in the Sacramento region and the state between May 2011 and May 2016, according to data from the California Employment Development Department.

In the region, the personal care and service industry grew from 19,710 employees to 33,040 – a 68 percent change. The industry is composed of a wide range of careers, including manicurists, recreation workers and fitness trainers. Statewide, the industry experienced a growth of 47 percent, from 337,720 jobs to 496,500. The fastest growing occupation with over 500 employees within this industry in Sacramento region and California was personal care aides, which grew 245 percent and 227 percent, respectively.

Construction and extraction occupations came in second with 36 percent growth in the Sacramento region, from 29,420 jobs to 39,970. In California, the industry grew 31 percent, from 458,240 jobs to 601,680. The fastest growing job within this industry in the Sacramento region was drywall and ceiling tile installers with a 118 percent increase in jobs, while in California, carpenters topped the list with a 63 percent increase.

The next three fastest growing sectors in the Sacramento region were business and financial operations, production, and transportation and material moving. In California, they were the computer and mathematical occupations, business and financial operations occupations, and food preparation and serving-related occupations.

On the other end of the spectrum, three industries in the Sacramento region shrank between 2011 and 2016. Farming, fishing and forestry occupations contracted by 7 percent, and no jobs within the industry with more than 500 employees grew. But while life, physical and social science occupations shrank by 4 percent, the number of clinical, counseling and school psychologists increased by 70 percent. Similarly, office and administrative support occupations decreased by 3 percent, but the number of court, municipal and license clerks increased by 210 percent.

Additionally, two industries in the Sacramento region experienced virtually zero growth. Legal occupations and health care support occupations both grew by just 0.4 percent.

Just one industry shrank statewide in past five years. Health care support occupations contracted by 5 percent, though the number of massage therapists increased by 67 percent, from 9,660 employees to 16,090. Otherwise, the slowest growing industries were protective service occupations; office and administrative support occupations; life, physical and social science occupations; and architecture and engineering occupations.

Hattie Xu: 916-321-1968, @xu_hattie

Fastest growing jobs in Sacramento region

Each industry’s fastest growing job with more than 500 employees:

Industry

Occupation

May 2011

May 2016

Change

Architecture and engineering occupations

Environmental engineers

520

1,080

107.7%

Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media occupations

Graphic designers

850

950

11.8%

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations

Landscaping and grounds keeping workers

5,360

7,380

37.7%

Business and financial operations occupations

Management analysts

4,910

18,790

282.7%

Community and social services occupations

Mental health counselors

720

1,290

79.2%

Computer and mathematical occupations

Computer software engineers, systems software

4,400

6,450

46.6%

Construction and extraction occupations

Drywall and ceiling tile installers

890

1,940

118.0%

Education, training and library

Special education teachers, secondary school

510

940

84.3%

Farming, fishing and forestry occupations*

N/A

Food preparation and serving-related occupations

Cooks, short order

610

1,500

145.9%

Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations

Medical records and health information technicians

730

1,790

145.2%

Healthcare support occupations

Medical assistants

4,150

5,310

28.0%

Installation, maintenance and repair occupations

Automotive body and related repairers

590

1,070

81.4%

Legal occupations

Lawyers

4,980

5,170

3.8%

Life, physical and social science occupations

Clinical, counseling and school psychologists

800

1,360

70.0%

Management occupations

Construction managers

1,430

2,040

42.7%

Office and administrative support occupations

Court, municipal and license clerks

620

1,920

209.7%

Personal care and service occupations

Personal and home care aides

3,210

11,08

245.2%

Production occupations

Printing press operators

580

1,090

87.9%

Protective service occupations

Lifeguards, ski patrol and other recreational protective service workers

520

760

46.2%

Sales and occupations

Securities, commodities and financial services sales agents

1,410

2,560

81.6%

Transportation and material moving occupations

Taxi drivers and chauffeurs

570

1,120

96.5%

* No jobs with over 500 employees in the farming, fishing, and forestry industry experienced growth

Source: California Employment Development Department

