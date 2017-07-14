Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter out of hospital after rehydration

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Sen. Ricardo Lara says he didn't have a doctor as a child Pause 1:17 Sen. Toni Atkins says constituents' fear of losing Obamacare is 'heartwrenching' 0:35 Glove developed by UC San Diego engineers translates American Sign Language alphabet 1:28 Why Panama Pottery might be forced to close its doors 2:31 Kaiser Permanente makes multimillion-dollar expansion in Roseville 0:59 Urbanization is coming to Jackson Highway 1:13 Oakland woman says landlord threatened to report her to ICE 1:04 Sen. Dianne Feinstein on health care bill: 'This is real...we must stop it.' 1:00 Sacramento homeowner talks about believing in Habitat for Humanity 0:53 Go inside popular 85°C Bakery Cafe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter shook the hands of every passenger on a flight headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8. Video shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle. James Parker Sheffield via Storyful

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter shook the hands of every passenger on a flight headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8. Video shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle. James Parker Sheffield via Storyful