BBB serving Sacramento region names new CEO

Lynn Conner has been named the new CEO of the West Sacramento-based Better Business Bureau serving northeast California.
Conner served as interim CEO when former chief executive Gary Almond stepped down earlier this year.
Conner served on the BBB board of directors for six years and was its chairwoman in 2015 and 2016. For the past two years, she served on the national board of the Council of Better Business Bureaus.
Conner also has 35 years of managerial and business experience, including 22 years as president of Parasec, the Sacramento-based public records research company.
She also served on the board of the Sacramento Employment and Training Agency for 12 years, including time as board chairwoman.
In 2010, Conner and her husband, Phil, started their own company, Hialeah Terrace, a six-bed residential care facility for the elderly in Fair Oaks.
