McClatchy reports second-quarter loss; digital advertising continues growth

Amid continued growth of digital advertising revenue, McClatchy today reported a net loss of $37.4 million in this year’s second quarter.
Sacramento-based McClatchy, publisher of The Sacramento Bee and 29 other newspapers, said a significant portion of the quarterly loss included an after-tax noncash impairment of $28.8 million on the carrying value of the company’s interest in CareerBuilder LLC and other equity investments.
McClatchy’s stake in CareerBuilder also had a similarly profound effect on its first-quarter earnings, with $76.8 million of its reported quarterly loss of $95.6 million related to a write-down of its investment in CareerBuilder.
In the second quarter of 2016, McClatchy reported a net loss of $14.7 million.
The company reported an adjusted net loss of $6.1 million, which excludes severance and certain other items in the second quarter of 2017, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2016.
Digital-only advertising revenue grew 10 percent year over year, to $32.7 million, in the second quarter.
In a statement accompanying Friday’s news release on quarterly earnings, Craig Forman, McClatchy’s president and CEO, said that “achieving a normalized operating environment takes some time in digital transitions.
“While we continue to see strong headwinds in print advertising, we also are seeing our digital efforts in all aspects of the business moderate those headwinds,” he said.
Forman said the company would “continue our digital audience growth in the second half of the year by providing relevant journalism to our readers and viewers while explaining the benefits of subscribing to our digital products.”
Like other newspaper publishers, McClatchy has sustained a prolonged decline in print advertising revenue even as it puts more resources into digital products to capture a greater audience of online readers and advertisers.
The company’s total revenue in the second quarter totaled $225.1 million, down 7.1 percent compared with the second quarter of 2016. Total advertising revenue was $125.2 million, down 11.1 percent from a year ago.
McClatchy announced last month that it had an agreement to sell the majority of its 15 percent ownership in CareerBuilder LLC in a deal expected to net the Sacramento company $76 million, but that deal is expected to close in this year’s third quarter.
McClatchy inherited its CareerBuilder stake as part of its 2006 takeover of newspaper chain Knight Ridder Inc. for $4.4 billion.
CareerBuilder is co-owned by McClatchy, Tegna Inc. and Tribune Media.
Mark Glover
