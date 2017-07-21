Sacramento unemployment stays below 5 percent for three straight months. Can it go lower?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Check out the Kardashian 'starter home' that just sold for $2.44 million Pause 1:29 Where Sacramento residents go when they leave California 0:48 Tour $14.45M house in Beverly Hills where Howard Hughes crashed his plane 0:55 Check out the line for the soft opening of Philz Coffee on R Street 2:06 Here's a tour of Shakespeare Ranch on shores of Lake Tahoe 0:37 Jerry Brown says climate change deal resulted from mystery, miracle and prayer 2:45 Sen. Tom Berryhill explains his vote for climate change bill 1:37 Lack of workers stymies new home construction 1:31 Housing advocate: 'I think tech is the sleeping giant of California politics' 1:48 The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Jay Karr The Island Packet

Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Jay Karr The Island Packet