Why you should take a closer look at your cans of Bush’s Best baked beans

If you have cans of Bush’s Best beans at home, you should take a closer look at them.
The popular maker of baked beans issued a voluntary recall Saturday, saying some cans may have defective side seams.
BREAKING: Bush's Baked Beans Recalled For Harmful Bacteria- ALL 50 STATES!!! - https://t.co/B9gcRgghej pic.twitter.com/rcs9bcGJmv— AFF News & Politics (@AFF_PATRIOTS) July 23, 2017
The flavors included in the recall are:
▪ Brown sugar hickory.
▪ Country style.
▪ Original.
The company suggests disposing of the beans, even if the canned contents don’t smell or look tainted.
For more information, call 800-590-3797 Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time, or visit bushbeans.com.
