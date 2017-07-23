Some Bush's Baked Beans products have been recalled.
July 23, 2017 5:11 PM

Why you should take a closer look at your cans of Bush’s Best baked beans

By Noel Harris

If you have cans of Bush’s Best beans at home, you should take a closer look at them.

The popular maker of baked beans issued a voluntary recall Saturday, saying some cans may have defective side seams.

The flavors included in the recall are:

▪ Brown sugar hickory.

▪ Country style.

▪ Original.

The company suggests disposing of the beans, even if the canned contents don’t smell or look tainted.

For more information, call 800-590-3797 Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time, or visit bushbeans.com.

 
