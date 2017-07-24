Wisconsin company will be nation’s first to offer to microchip employees

Three Square Market, a technology company based in Wisconsin, is offering implanted chip technology to all of their employees. The company is the first U.S. company to provide employees with implantable microchips.
Employees will have the option to get the implanted chip technology on Aug. 1, according to a press release. Employees who choose to get the chip will allow them to make purchases in the break room micro market, open doors, login to computers and use the copy machine. The program is optional.
More than 50 staff members are expected to be voluntarily chipped. The chip will be implanted between the thumb and index finger “within seconds,” according to the release.
There will be no GPS tracking in the chips because the chip will operate like an office keycard, according to FOX40.
The chip implant uses the same technology used in contactless credit cards and mobile payments, called near-field communications, according to the release.
NFC chips have been used a bit more extensively in Europe, according to The Verge. And in Swenden, one rail company is allowing people use a hand implant microchip instead of a paper train ticket.
Comments