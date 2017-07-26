Ford recalls more than 100,000 vehicles over bolt issue

Do you drive a 2014 or 2015 Ford? If so, your ride may be subject to a recall.
The Associated Press reports that the U.S. automaker has issued a recall on about 117,000 vehicles. At issue are bolts that could fracture. They can be found in the seat, seat belt or buckle.
There are four vehicles involved in the recall:
▪ F-Series pickups, 2014 edition.
▪ E-Series vans, 2014.
▪ Escape SUVs, 2014 and 2015.
▪ Lincoln MKC SUVs, 2015.
To find out if your vehicle is affected, visit the maintenance page on Ford’s website.
Most automobiles in the recall are in the U.S., but there are some in Canada and Mexico as well.
The seat or seat belt could be adversely affected in an accident or a quick stop if a bolt fractures.
The bolts will be replaced for no cost to the vehicle’s owner.
Ford says it has not heard reports of accidents or injuries, according to AP.
