An F-150 pickup sits outside the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford has issued a recall on nearly 117,000 vehicles over bolts in the seat, seat belt and buckle that could fracture.
An F-150 pickup sits outside the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford has issued a recall on nearly 117,000 vehicles over bolts in the seat, seat belt and buckle that could fracture. Carlos Osorio The Associated Press
An F-150 pickup sits outside the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford has issued a recall on nearly 117,000 vehicles over bolts in the seat, seat belt and buckle that could fracture. Carlos Osorio The Associated Press

Business & Real Estate

Ford recalls more than 100,000 vehicles over bolt issue

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 26, 2017 5:30 PM

Do you drive a 2014 or 2015 Ford? If so, your ride may be subject to a recall.

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. automaker has issued a recall on about 117,000 vehicles. At issue are bolts that could fracture. They can be found in the seat, seat belt or buckle.

There are four vehicles involved in the recall:

▪ F-Series pickups, 2014 edition.

▪ E-Series vans, 2014.

▪ Escape SUVs, 2014 and 2015.

▪ Lincoln MKC SUVs, 2015.

To find out if your vehicle is affected, visit the maintenance page on Ford’s website.

Most automobiles in the recall are in the U.S., but there are some in Canada and Mexico as well.

The seat or seat belt could be adversely affected in an accident or a quick stop if a bolt fractures.

The bolts will be replaced for no cost to the vehicle’s owner.

Ford says it has not heard reports of accidents or injuries, according to AP.

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Tenant gets ready to move into new Ice Blocks apartment

Tenant gets ready to move into new Ice Blocks apartment 0:37

Tenant gets ready to move into new Ice Blocks apartment

Schwarzenegger: 'Don't those conservative Republicans get the message?' 4:56

Schwarzenegger: 'Don't those conservative Republicans get the message?'
Brown touts Schwarzenegger’s leadership on climate change as 'pretty amazing' 6:44

Brown touts Schwarzenegger’s leadership on climate change as 'pretty amazing'

View More Video