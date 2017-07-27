Matcha tea is prepared at a Teavana store in Beverly Hills. Starbucks, which owns the mall-based tea stores, will shutter all 379 Teavana stores, including three in the Sacramento area.
Business & Real Estate

Why Starbucks is going away from its tea business to focus on coffee sales

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 27, 2017 4:12 PM

Starbucks is ending its venture into stores specializing in tea.

Disappointing sales have prompted the Seattle-based coffee giant to close all 379 of its Teavana stores, The Associated Press reported Thursday. The businesses are based in malls.

There are three stores in the Sacramento area: Arden Fair, Westfield Galleria in Roseville and Solano Town Center in Fairfield. The locations will be shuttered over the next year.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says a drop in mall visitors played a factor in the decision.

“We felt it was an appropriate time to take the decision and begin shutting down those stores,” Johnson told AP.

 
