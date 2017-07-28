Business & Real Estate

Amazon hiring 1,500 for new Sacramento distribution center

By Hannah Knowles

July 28, 2017 12:37 PM

Amazon is hiring for 1,500 full-time positions in its Sacramento distribution center, expected to open later this year.

The 855,000-square-foot warehouse, Amazon’s tenth in the state, was the first development announced for Metro Air Park, a commercial area in the works near Sacramento International Airport.

This January, Amazon announced that it would hire 50 percent more people for the Sacramento center than originally anticipated. The company will likely hire even more part-time or temporary employees during seasons when shipping demand is high, Amazon spokesperson Ashley Robinson told the Bee at the time.

Workers will pack and ship items. Those interested in a job can apply online here.

Hannah Knowles: 916-321-1141, @KnowlesHannah

