The home market is tight. How did your neighborhood do in June?

Some of the Sacramento area’s less expensive neighborhoods continued to see big increases in home prices as the number of sales dropped in June due to low supply.

The 95815 ZIP code, which includes North Sacramento and Woodlake, and the Broderick neighborhood of West Sacramento had the largest year-over-year increases in median sales price for ZIP codes that had more than 10 home sales.

In 2016, the median-priced home in the North Sacramento area cost $139,000. In 2017 it was $205,000. The median price in Broderick rose almost 40 percent to $257,500.

The data comes from real estate tracking firm CoreLogic, which tracks prices by ZIP code for single-family detached resale homes.

Roseville’s 95747 ZIP code led the region in home sales with 164 in June. The median home price there was up 9.4 percent over the previous year. Other active ZIP codes included Lincoln, with 135 home sales, and Folsom, with 117.

The median sales price can change according to monthly increases and decreases in home prices and the types of homes sold. It can vary wildly in areas with relatively few homes sold.

The most expensive home sold in Sacramento County was in 95864 (Arden Arcade). It sold for $1.57 million dollars.