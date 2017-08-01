Man of Steel 1
Business & Real Estate

Male enhancement supplements Man of Steel 1, Man of Steel 2 recalled in Sacramento

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

August 01, 2017 4:45 PM

Man of Steel, a company that makes male enhancement supplements, issued a voluntary recall of two of its supplements in Sacramento last Thursday: Man of Steel 1 and Man of Steel 2.

The products were found to contain undeclared Sildenafil, which is a chemical used in Viagra. The two supplements were distributed throughout local convenience stores in Sacramento, according to a press release from the company.

Sildenafil can interact with nitrates found in prescription drugs, bringing brood pressure down to dangerous levels. Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease are more prone to adverse effects since they often take nitrates.

The affected products have the expiration date: Oct. 17, 2018, according to the release.

