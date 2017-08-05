California speaker recall effort reflects Democratic tension

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, center, flanked by California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, left, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, talks to reporters before meeting with Calif., Gov. Brown, in Sacramento, Calif. A recall effort against Rendon, a strong progressive now targeted by party activists upset that he derailed a bill seeking government-funded health care for all. Rendon said he supports single-payer health care in concept, but SB562 was "woefully incomplete." Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo