Business & Real Estate

Top legislative leaders discuss school funding at Capitol

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 2:46 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.

They've announced a tentative deal, but the agreement is still being finalized. Sunday's meeting determines what lawmakers do when they gather Monday.

The budget lawmakers approved last month requires a new formula for schools to get money this year. Both parties agree the 20-year-old calculation Illinois uses is unfair, but Democrats and Republicans clash over changes.

Leaders have been discussing concepts from a plan the Democrat-run Legislature already approved, but Gov. Bruce Rauner doesn't fully agree with.

That plan is aimed at reducing disparities in per-student funding that exist between wealthy and poor districts under the previous formula. Leaders are also discussing tax credits for those who donate to private school scholarships.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Affordable by design' micro-unit apartment project launches

'Affordable by design' micro-unit apartment project launches 1:09

'Affordable by design' micro-unit apartment project launches
Volkswagen shows you how groovy things are with new bus 0:39

Volkswagen shows you how groovy things are with new bus
Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods 1:10

Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods

View More Video