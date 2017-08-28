Business & Real Estate

China law threatens 15 days of jail for improper anthem use

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:09 AM

BEIJING

A proposed Chinese law threatens those making inappropriate use of the country's national anthem with up to 15 days in jail.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the draft legislation would make it illegal to play the anthem at funerals and on other "improper" occasions, as well as to "maliciously" modify its wording.

Settings at which the anthem can be played include political gatherings, flag-raising ceremonies, important diplomatic occasions and major sport events.

The law was given a second hearing Monday by the standing committee of the National People's Congress, China's legislature. Passage in a third hearing is required for it to become law.

The legislation comes during a surge in patriotic sentiment under President Xi Jinping, who has pursued broadened economic growth and a muscular foreign policy.

