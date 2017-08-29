Business & Real Estate

Retired US Army colonel charged in Haitian bribery scheme

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 9:43 AM

BOSTON

Federal prosecutors have charged a retired U.S. Army colonel with conspiring to bribe Haitian government officials in connection with an $84 million port development project in the impoverished island nation.

The U.S. attorney's office in Boston said Tuesday that 64-year-old Joseph Baptiste, of Fulton, Maryland, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to commit money laundering.

Baptiste is a dentist. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court in Maryland later Tuesday.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a telephone message.

Prosecutors allege Baptiste solicited bribes from undercover FBI agents in Boston who posed as potential investors in Haitian infrastructure projects. Prosecutors say he received $50,000 from undercover agents and used it for personal purposes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'
'Affordable by design' micro-unit apartment project launches 1:09

'Affordable by design' micro-unit apartment project launches
Volkswagen shows you how groovy things are with new bus 0:39

Volkswagen shows you how groovy things are with new bus

View More Video