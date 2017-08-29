Judge rejects Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times

FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Sarah Palin, political commentator and former Governor of Alaska, walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle. A federal judge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, tossed out a defamation lawsuit by Palin against The New York Times, saying the former Alaska governor failed to show the newspaper knew it was publishing false statements in an editorial before quickly correcting them. Scott Eklund, File AP Photo