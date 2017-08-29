Business & Real Estate

August 29, 2017 2:37 PM

Bill to fund cash-strapped Honolulu rail advances in Senate

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ Associated Press
HONOLULU

A bill to fund Honolulu's financially troubled rail project was advanced by the state Senate and is heading for a final vote by the legislative body.

Senators voted 17-7 to keep the bill alive Tuesday with little discussion. However, the vote could be closer during the Senate's third and final reading Wednesday.

State Sen. Laura Thielen says traditionally there's more debate when bills are up for final reading.

The $9.5 billion rail transit project is underfunded by as much as $3 billion. Lawmakers are considering raising the state hotel tax and extending a surcharge on the general excise tax to close the gap.

Tuesday's vote followed a Senate committee hearing Monday when the bill survived by just one vote.

If the bill passes the Senate Wednesday it will go next to the House.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:32

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Pause
Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls 1:20

Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 0:47

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Python removed from bathroom sky light 1:36

Python removed from bathroom sky light

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search 0:37

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason 1:34

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head 0:52

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

49ers spiff up Levi's Stadium 0:38

49ers spiff up Levi's Stadium

  • 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

    State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and other lawmakers support a package of bills that seeks to encourage more affordable housing construction in California.

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

View more video

Business & Real Estate

Editor's Choice Videos