Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The Republicans of New York and New Jersey are pledging unconditional support for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. But their resentment lingers. As historic floods wreaked havoc across the Southwest on Tuesday, Northeastern Republicans recalled with painful detail the days after Superstorm Sandy ravaged their region in 2012. At the time, the Texas congressional delegation, led by Cruz, overwhelmingly opposed a disaster relief package they said was packed with wasteful spending. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Some mad about storm Sandy as Congress ponders Harvey relief

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

August 30, 2017 12:38 AM

NEW YORK

Republicans from New York and New Jersey are pledging unconditional support for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey. But their resentment lingers.

As historic floods wreaked havoc across the Gulf Coast, Northeastern Republicans recalled with painful detail the days after Superstorm Sandy ravaged their region in 2012. At the time, Texas' Republican lawmakers, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, overwhelmingly opposed a disaster relief package they argued was packed with wasteful spending.

The debate delayed the passage of the Sandy relief package by several weeks. And five years later, another powerful natural disaster has exposed lingering resentment that underscores regional divisions in a deeply divided Republican Party grappling with crisis.

