Oklahoma man dies from wrestling injury at unlicensed event

A hospital spokesman says an Oklahoma City entertainer has died after being injured at a wrestling event.
State Athletic Commission Administrator Joe Miller says 25-year-old William Ogletree suffered a critical head injury Sunday while performing a move during a staged wrestling match at the Blue Note Lounge.
Miller says professional wrestling events must be licensed by the commission and that Sunday's event wasn't licensed. He says the commission ensures participants are trained, have had their blood tested for communicable diseases and have taken physical exams.
The commission, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office are investigating the match.
Blue Note officials say the bar didn't organize the event.
