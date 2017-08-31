So far, cellphone networks have weathered Harvey

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Rhonda Worthington talks on her cellphone with a 911 dispatcher as she gets out of her car after her vehicle become stalled in rising floodwaters from Harvey in Houston. Cellphone networks are largely functional in the Texas and Louisiana regions hit by Harvey, as cellphone companies brought in supplemental equipment and backup power and turned to drones to diagnose problems. LM Otero, File AP Photo