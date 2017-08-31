New York denies key permit for new gas-fired power plant

State environmental regulators have denied a key permit for a $900 million power plant being built in southeastern New York.
The Department of Environmental Conservation filed a decision Thursday with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission saying the environmental review of the 7.8-mile natural gas pipeline to the plant was deficient.
The Millennium Pipeline Company project would supply gas for Competitive Power Venture's 650-megawatt Valley Energy Center in Wawayanda, 53 miles north of New York City. The plant is due to go online next year.
Environmental activists targeted the pipeline as a way to stop the power plant. FERC's approval was contingent on the state approving federal Clean Water Act permits which were denied on Thursday.
Competitive Power Ventures, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comments