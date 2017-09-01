Business & Real Estate

Trump to nominate Oklahoma congressman to lead NASA

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press

September 01, 2017 7:34 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump plans to nominate an Oklahoma congressman to serve as the next administrator of NASA.

Trump on Friday announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency.

The congressman is a pilot in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He was elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bridenstine would play a key role in Trump's plans to add human exploration of Mars to NASA's mission. NASA is aiming for astronauts on Mars sometime in the 2030s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD?

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD? 2:04

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD?
Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread 1:14

Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread
'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' 5:01

'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing'

View More Video