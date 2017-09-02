Pakistani security personnel cordon off the area of an attack in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept 2, 2017. Pakistani police said two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi.
Gunmen kills 2 in attack on opposition lawmaker in Pakistan

The Associated Press

September 02, 2017 3:43 AM

KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistani police say two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead shot down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Pir Mohammad Shah said lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hasan escaped uninjured in the attack Saturday but the child and a police officer were killed.

Shah said one of the attackers was also gunned down by police during a chase.

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighborhood.

The party was divided after its self-exiled founder, Altaf Hussain, uttered anti-Pakistan remarks in London last year. He is wanted in many criminal cases back home.

