Trump mulls decision on young immigrants in US illegally

Immigrant rights groups, advocating for DACA, the program that allows youths who were brought to the country illegally as children to legally work and be shielded from deportation, rally in Phoenix, Ariz., Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. President Donald Trump is deciding whether to keep the program as Republican officials from 10 states have threatened to sue to stop the program, giving Trump a Sept. 5 deadline to act. Astrid Galvan AP Photo