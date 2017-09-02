Michigan doubles capacity to prep inmates for in-demand jobs

In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 photo, Heidi E. Washington, director of the Michigan Department of Corrections, middle, talks with prisoners in the CNC and Robotics lab during an open house for the new Vocational Village at the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, Mich. The facility helps train prisoners in trades like carpentry, CNC, robotics and automotive technology. Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP J. Scott Park